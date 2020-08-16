Salem, OR Edward Martin Kochish, 87, died peacefully on July 20, 2020, with his beautiful wife of 64 years, Lola, by his side. The youngest boy of six children, Ed was born February 27, 1933, in Gladstone Michigan, to Frank Kochish and Julia Barszi Kochish. Ed spent his early childhood on the family farm in rural Michigan, before moving with the family to the Detroit area, then later to Florida. In his early 20's, Ed answered an ad in a local newspaper and signed on with a nation-wide furniture moving company. Ed traveled the country for a time and eventually wound up on the West Coast, where he resided the rest of his life. Ed's sister Gloria also traveled west, and while they were both living in Southern California, she introduced Ed to Lola Flanery, a lovely red-haired young woman with whom Gloria worked. The rest, as they say, is history. Ed and Lola quickly fell in love and married in 1956. A hard-working man, Ed held a number of jobs sometimes more than one at a time always striving to provide for his growing family. By 1961, Ed and Lola had four children, and in 1963, the family moved to Northern California. Soon after relocating North, Ed accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and life. He became active with the Marysville First Church of the Nazarene, including serving as a Sunday school bus driver. Ed also served with the Billy Graham Crusade outreach ministries, an opportunity for which he remained humbly grateful throughout his life. The family moved to Sacramento in 1968, where Ed began his career as a sales representative in the swimming pool supply industry. He worked for various firms, including Continental Chemical and Chem Quip, and ultimately took a position with Bio Guard, from which he retired in 1995. Ed had a passion for driving and spent many hours on the road, making sales calls and seeing to his customer's needs. Ed's trustworthy, forthright and honest nature brought him a host of loyal customers, many of whom also became friends. After retirement from Bio Guard, Ed's driving days did not end. Ed and Lola purchased an RV and made many memorable trips, including a cross-country trek which took them through areas of the U.S. that they had not been, but most notably to their respective birth places in Kansas and Michigan. In later years, Ed often remarked how fortunate he was to have had this opportunity and of the many happy memories he and Lola shared of their travels together. Ed continued working after retirement, on the road again, as a contract employee delivering items ranging from lost luggage to computer components. Ed always knew where to get the best price on gas in any town he passed through and enjoyed sharing that information with everyone. Ed finally "hung up the keys" as a professional driver just a few years before he and Lola moved from their home in Citrus Heights to Salem, Oregon, in December, 2013. In addition to his passion for the open road, Ed also enjoyed a good joke even if it was on him, fishing especially for trout, reading especially John Grisham novels, flowers especially red ones, and spending time with Lola, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proud of them all and cherished each one of them. Ed also took pleasure in serving others. He was often the first to raise his hand to offer it to family and friends in need. Ed was a man of faith, service, hard work, determination, loyalty and love. This is the legacy he leaves for his family and anyone fortunate enough to have known him. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Bill, and sisters Ellen and Betty. He is survived by his loving wife Lola, sister Gloria Middleton of Roswell, New Mexico, daughter Sandy Dickinson of Auburn, California, son Russ of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, daughters Karen Vincent (Mark) and Donna Kochish of Salem, Oregon; grandchildren Holly Pharms (Chris), Brent Cooper, Shane (Andrea), Ryan, Brandon and Kyle (Keri) Kochish, and Emily Vincent; great-grandchildren Seth, Evan, Charlie, Riley, Richard, Liam and Sam. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the caregivers and staff of the Redwood Heights Assisted Living community, and to Brighton Hospice of Salem, Oregon, for their diligence, kindness and compassion. At Ed's request, no services will be held. Remembrances may be made to The Wounded Warriors
Project and Brighton Hospice, Salem, Oregon.