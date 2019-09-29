Edward Masayoshi Otani, a long time resident of Elk Grove, passed away on September 26, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Loretta Chieko Otani, sister-in-law Mary Otani of Sacramento, brother Michael Otani of Elk Grove; 4 daughters, Susan Otani-Curtis of Elk Grove, Lisa Connolly (Dan) of El Dorado, Karen Teuthorn (Dan) of San Jose, Joanne Otani (Jeffrey Wolf) of San Francisco; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Curtis (Jenny) of San Jose, Jacqui Curtis of Elk Grove, Andrew Teuthorn of Los Angeles, Nicholas Teuthorn of San Diego; and 2 great-grandchildren Calvin and Chase Curtis of San Jose. There will be a small intimate viewing for immediate family at Sacramento Memorial Lawn on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019