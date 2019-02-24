Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Otis Gammel M.D.. View Sign

Husband, father, grandad, and neurosurgeon of Sacramento went to meet the Lord on February 4, 2019. Ed completed his high school education in Decatur, Illinois and graduated from DePauw University in Indiana. He attended Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. From there, he completed an internship at Seaside Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, California. Following his one year residency at Merced County General Hospital, he was recruited to the U.S. Air Force. During his two year term, he practiced psychiatry at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. Ed's journey brought him back to Long Beach where he served a four year neurosurgery residency at the VA hospital. It was during this time that he found his passion for neurosurgery, which led to his decision to open a neurosurgical practice in Sacramento, California in 1964. In edition he enjoyed being a Clinical Instructor of Neurosurgery at UCD School of medicine for many years. He maintained his office across from the American River Hospital until he retired in 1996. In retirement, he enjoyed playing tennis and piano. He loved being in the company of family and friends or relaxing with a Coke. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 63 years, and his children Susan Crutchfield (son-in-law, Steve, and grandson, Shawn), Leslie Gammel (granddaughter, Kate), Edward Gammel, Jr. (daughter-in-law, Ayanna, grandsons Nathan and Isaac). Ed was born August 2, 1930. A man of honor, integrity, grit, compassion, and lover of family. He will live forever in our hearts. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Ed on Friday, March 8 at 11am at East Lawn Mortuary: 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, Califronia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA.

5757 Greenback Lane

Sacramento , CA 95841

