On April 17, 2020, at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville, CA, Edward Paul Hollingshead, a native Californian, passed away peacefully, aged 90. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria Foster Hollingshead of 63 years, and loving children Linda Hollingshead Howell, Dr. Mark Hollingshead, Victoria A. Hollingshead, and Cecilia V. Melby. Edward is also survived by his brother Bill Hollingshead of Davis, CA. Edward was a devoted Grandfather/Great Grandfather to Max, Veronica, Alexandra, Sydney, Alexina, Joshua, Issac, Makenzie, Paige and Eloise. Edward was born in Oakland, CA on July 24, 1929 to Paul W. and Vera Mary Hollingshead. The family moved to Woodland in 1932 to open a photography studio. Edward graduated from Woodland High School in 1947 and then received an Associate in Arts degree from Sacramento City Junior College prior to graduating from the UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He obtained his law degree in 1952 with High Honors and moved to Sacramento as a young attorney. Edward began his career with the Department of Justice in 1953 and served nearly 40 years in the business and tax agencies of the State of California. As it's supervising Deputy Attorney General for many years, he attained the status of being the preeminent statewide expert in property tax matters during his long and illustrious career. Music brought Edward joy throughout his life, whether in church, at a concert or on the dance floor. Edward began as a jazz musician in his teens and continued to play professionally his whole life. He was a member of the musicians union for 72 years. His most recent concert was in February 2020 with his quartet. At 90 years old, he continued to hold center stage with his melodic tenor saxophone solos and remained an active member of the Sacramento Symphonic Winds. Edward was a standing member of many Trinity Episcopal Cathedral music programs including the folk group and the Cathedral Choir. He also served as a vestry member, helped with men's retreats, and participated in the Cursillo movement for many years. Edward's retirement allowed him to pursue his many interests which included his Buicks, travel, photography, concerts, plays, dining out, volunteering at River City Food Bank, music arranging and performing. Edward and Vicki enjoyed international travel with the Trinity Cathedral Choir as well as family visits to Puerto Rico, Boise, Paris, and Pleasanton to visit children and grandchildren. Edward was an active member in the Buick Club of Sacramento and the restoration of his father's 1931 Buick was a lifetime achievement. The Memorial will take place at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Sacramento, CA on November 1st, 2020 at 3:00 PM, reception to follow (conditions permitting). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral or River City Food Bank. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons.



