In loving memory of Edward Riley Howard, 83 of Sacramento, CA. December 8, 1935-July 3, 2019. Ed was born in Allendale, SC. His family moved to Yonkers, NY in 1936. He moved to California just out of high school to serve in the Airforce at Mather Airforce Base in the 3535 th from 1954-1958. While in California, he lived in Bakersfield, Sacramento, Willows, Oroville and Elk Grove. He is survived by his wife, Jean, daughters Becky, and Barbara, stepsons David and Paul, brother Ron, sisters Barbara and Sandy, Aunt Lillian, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Ed was an auditor appraiser for the state of California until his retirement. He loved fishing, camping, gardening and was an amazing musician! He played the upright base in the Jerry Murphy band and the base guitar in the Love Boat band. A memorial service will be held at Peace Presbyterian Church, 9145 Franklin Blvd. in Elk Grove, CA, July 11 th , 2019 at 11am. In leu of flowers, you may make a donation to Season's Hospice at www.seasonsfoundation.org. For more information contact his daughter, Barbara Palmer at (530)518-2975.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 9, 2019