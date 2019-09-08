Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Ross Stetson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Ross Stetson passed away on August 13, 2019 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, WA. He was 82 years old. Edward was born in Oakland California to Edward H. and Beatrice Stetson on June 1, 1937. Ed grew up and attended grammar, high school and college in Sacramento California. He pursued a career in law enforcement first working as an investigator for Equifax then the California Horse Racing Board. Ed served his country in the Army as a Military Occupation Specialist and was stationed at a Nike Hercules Missile Site named Camp Sarafi in South Korea. Ed loved being active and the outdoors. As a young man he worked for the Forest Service trail crew during fire season in the Tahoe National Park. He loved back packing in Yosemite and hiking trails anywhere and everywhere he could. He played ice hockey in various Sacramento bar leagues in the 1960s and 1970s. He later enjoyed coaching youth hockey teams that his son played on. He completed over a dozen marathons and rode his bike for miles and miles. After he retired he moved to Inverness California and started bringing a camera with him on his hikes, becoming a passionate outdoor photographer with a special love for birds. He would travel extensively with camera in hand, climbing rocks and hills for that special shot. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, watching them play sports and engaging in intense chess games. In 2016 he moved to Port Angeles, WA with his wife Laurie where he continued to enjoy nature, working on their property and his dog Truffles. Preceded in death by his parents and brother John. He is survived by his wife Laurie; daughter Sherri (John) Drifka; son Steven (Jessica) Stetson and four grandsons John, Andy, Anton and Dylan as well as his former wife Sharon and sister-in-law Carol, three nephews and their families. Burial service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon California, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 P.M.

