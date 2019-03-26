Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Arthur Willey. View Sign

Edwin A. Willey, passed away at the age of 95 (one day short of his 96 birthday) in Sacramento CA. He leaves, his daughters, Kay Kartz of Delray Beach, Florida and Janice Bianchi of Nelson, California, four grandchildren, Sarah Renkes, Jed Gilbert, Margie Santarpia, and Diana Bianchi, and one great-grandchild, Jett Santarpia. Also his sister Betty Coker of Roseville and his brother Wayne Willey of Sacramento Born in Sacramento, the son of Everett D. and Verca Willey. Growing up in Natomas, later Land Park, he graduated from McClatchy High School. After serving in the United States Army in Europe during World War II, he returned to California where he studied agronomy from the University of California at Davis. In 1947, he married Marjorie Ellen Lee who was to be his wife for 62 years. In 1947, he joined his father farming in Natomas, later in Sutter County, growing chiefly rice but also safflower, wheat, barley, oats, corn, and vetch. Ed and Marjorie lived and raised their family in Natomas, next to the Sacramento River for 60 years. His many contributions to the agriculture industry include his services as past member and chairman of the California State Agricultural and Conservation Committee and as a fifteen-year member of the Sacramento County Stabilization and Conservation Committee. He was a charter member of the California Rice Research Board in Yuba City and a member and past vice chairman of the California Cooperative Rice Research Station at Biggs as well as a member of the California Farm Bureau Federation, president of the Pleasant Grove Mutual Water Company, and secretary of the Natomas Central Mutual Water Company. In 1984, Mr. Willey was honored as the Agribusiness Person of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his life, he was deeply connected with the people and institutions of Sacramento and Natomas. Mr. Willey was active in the Sacramento Rotary Club for over fifty years. He was a lifetime member of all three Masonic Lodges as well as the Order of the Jesters. He belonged to the Grandfathers Club of America and the Society of California Pioneers. He was a member of the Sutter Club and the Del Paso Country Club. Mr. Willey was a skilled hunter (member of the Flying B- Salmon Idaho) and fisherman, both freshwater and deep-sea, and an avid Giants fan These last few years he was fortunate to have many friends to spend his time including his childhood neighbor Jacqueline Peabody, and her family. Services will be held at noon, Wednesday 3/27/19 at East Lawn Chapel, Sacramento any remembrances be made to Northern California 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95817 Or charity of donor's choice.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.