On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Edwin john Carlson "jack" was called home after a battle with bone cancer. He was 84 years old. The world has lost a great son, brother, husband, father, and leader. Jack was born in San Jose, CA on September 3, 1935 to Helen & Edwin Carlson. Jack was the brother to Don and sister Nicki. He graduated from Lincoln high school class of 1953 and continued his education at San Jose State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in bachelor of arts and played basketball as well, Also was in the army reserves for 4 years. Jack was a skilled Sales Professional and a lifelong Life Insurance agent and very successful Shaklee Distributor for over 35 years. Jack had an incredible passion for building relationships with all he encountered. He was incredibly respected by so many that knew him. Jack worked and lived in South Sacramento for over 40 years and was a longtime member of the Elk Grove BNI group and often spoke during club meetings receiving awards and was well-known for his incredible sense of humor. He was a natural communicator and engaged regularly with anyone he encountered during the course of his days, bringing a smile and optimism with each message he shared. If you asked Jack, his greatest accomplishment was being a father. He was married 3 times during his life time and all of Jack's natural and step children (10 kids in all) feel blessed to have been raised by such a kind, strong, caring man who helped shaped each of their lives. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic the family will schedule a private Celebration of life at a later date. Dear Dad, may you rest in peace, you will continue to live in the incredible memories we cherish because of you.

