Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513

Edwin "Ed" Michael Armitage, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019 at home in Citrus Heights, CA. The eldest of nine children, he was born to Edwin and Angelica (Roether) in Bismarck, ND on October 10, 1948. We will remember Ed for his generosity and sense of humor. Ed worked tirelessly for the State of California for 47 years, retiring from the Emergency Medical Services Authority in 2016. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Christopher, Jeffrey, Lonnie, Richard, and David; second wife Sherolyn; and grandson Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Priscilla; his sons, Matthew of Antelope, Damian (Michelle) of Lincoln, Andrew (Lisa) of Lincoln, and Ryan (Samantha) of Las Vegas; 8 grandchildren; a great grandchild; brother Daniel; sisters Mary and Barbara; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Ed at a service on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at W.F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Chapel, 2015 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA. Burial services will be private. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Wacker in Fair Oaks, CA.

