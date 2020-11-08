Edwin V. Russo
August 26, 1937 - October 16, 2020
Sacramento, California - Sadly, Edwin Russo, a long time Sacramento resident, passed away on October 16, 2020, from congestive heart failure.
He was born in San Francisco, CA and moved to Sacramento with his parents when he was four years old. He attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and Christian Brothers High School, after which he attended Santa Clara University.
In 1957, he met the lady he would eventually marry. Her name was Bonnie Peres and they were married on July 9, 1960. They just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Russo began his business career at Aerojet General Corp in 1958. After 10 years there, he decided he wanted to go into real estate, so in 1968 he began working for Milano Realty. He worked there until 1974, at which time he made the decision to go out on his own. Over the years, in addition to real estate, he went on to develop shopping centers in the Sacramento, Carmichael, and Fair Oaks areas. He also built a development of homes as well.
In 1993, Ed began developing property in Missoula, Montana, where he successfully did so into homes, townhomes, and condos. He and his wife, Bonnie had a second residence in Montana for 24 years where they met and made many wonderful friends at Missoula Country Club and Stock Farm Club in Hamilton, Montana. They were great years in their marriage, playing golf, and exploring the beautiful countryside, and Ed was able to pursue his passion for fly fishing, bird hunting, and big game hunting as well. They spent one half a year in California and one half a year in Montana until, in 2017, they decided it was time to live in California full time because of Ed's failing health.
In 2000, they moved from their home in Sacramento to El Dorado Hills where Ed build a complex of town homes on the golf course of Serrano Country Club where they both enjoyed many years of playing golf and making new friends.
Mr. Russo was an avid golfer and member of Cameron Park Country Club in the 70's; then he became a member of North Ridge Country Club for 20 years. He and Bonnie joined Serrano Country Club when it opened in the mid 90's.
He and Bonnie enjoyed many years of skiing with their children, friends and extended family at various glorious ski areas over the years. They also enjoyed playing tennis from the time they met in college in 1957. They did a great deal of traveling through the years, out of the country as well as in our beautiful one as well.
Ed is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughter Karen McHugh, son in law Robert McHugh, granddaughter Claire McHugh, his sister Gayle Held and her husband David, and their two children Heidi and Tony. He is also survived by his cousins and their husbands, Jan and Dan Nelson and their families, and Mardece and Keith Alsterlind and their families. In addition he is survived by his brother in law Jess Hansen, his son Nis Hansen, Nis' two children Savannah and Canon Hansen, and two great nephews, Jake and Colton Hansen.
Ed was predeceased by his son Craig Anthony, who passed away suddenly last year, his parents Tony and Edril Russo, his sister in law Joan Hansen who also passed away last year, and her son Mark Hansen. He was also predeceased by his mother and father in law Dorothy and Al Peres.
A planned celebration of Mr. Russo's life has been postponed due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ed's name to Christian Brothers High School, 4315 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95820, or to the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to extend its deep gratitude to Sutter Hospice for its outstanding care shown to Mr. Russo these past five months. It was above reproach and was greatly appreciated during such a trying time. Their compassion and sympathy for our family was invaluable.