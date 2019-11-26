Born February 22, 1930. Passed November 16th, 2019 at age 89. Graduated from Sacramento High school in 1949. Retired from the Voter of Registration. She was a Cub Scout Leader and Den mother. She was involved in and attended WWII annual reunions. Married to James L. Gerhardt for 65yrs. Survived by husband James L. Gerhardt; sons Ron, Tim and Jerry; eight grandchildren; Six greatgrandchildren; sister Eleanor Bailey and brother Wesley Lish. She loved reading and gardening. She will be missed by family and friends. Memorial at family home December 7, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 26, 2019