Edwina O'Donnell

October 28, 1935 - November 15, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - Edwina O'Donnell passed away peacefully at home in Fair Oaks, California on November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was 85.

She was born October 28, 1935 in Edinburgh, Scotland to Pipe Major Edward O'Donnell (retired) and Livinia O'Donnell (nee Bill). An accomplished ballet and Scottish highland dancer, she won many highland dance competitions as a young woman. A highlight of her dancing career was a command performance for the Queen of England while her father played the bagpipes. She emigrated to southern California via Ontario, Canada in 1950 and remained a British subject and proud Scot until her last days.

She met Harold "Hal" Thesell while the two were students at Santa Monica City College and they were married in 1955. They raised their three children in the San Fernando Valley until their divorce. Edwina relocated to the Sacramento area in 1975.

Edwina began her banking career with Crocker Bank in 1973, eventually retiring as Vice President of Bank of America in 2000. Edwina was a proud Fair Oaks resident and an active member of Fair Oaks Rotary. Active in the Scottish community, she was a proud supporter of her many offspring, from pipers to drummers to dancers. She was "Queen Mum" to countless young highland dancers.

Edwina is survived by her three children: Heather Thesell Hobson (Michael) of Applegate, Melanie Thesell Lorensen (Scott) of Rancho Cordova and David Thesell (Lisa) of Fair Oaks and nephew John David Brokenshire of Carmichael. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Edwina was preceded in death by her siblings Laura Wassell Brokenshire and Benjamin Wassell, both of England.

In recognition of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local animal welfare shelter.





