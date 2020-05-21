Effie Kentroti, born Effegenia Klironomos on Dec 15, 1921 in Boston MA. Daughter of Nicolas and Demetra Klironomos, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 in Fair Oaks CA. Effie was predeceased by the love of her life, James. She missed him dearly since his passing in 2013. They were married for nearly 66 years. Effie leaves behind her daughters Kris Mohamed (Jim) of Navarre FL, and Donna Frye (Ken, deceased) of Arlington WA, son Tony (Gail) of Orangevale CA, grandchildren Marisa Betz (Justin) of Arlington WA, Nolan Frye of Seattle WA, great-grandchild Ryland Betz, brother Peter Kleary, sister Nellie Margarite, sister-in-law Connie Kentroti and many nieces & nephews. Her family was everything to her and she cherished every moment together. Effie was a self-taught seamstress making her own wedding gown as well as several others for family. She loved creating crafting projects for her church and many other charitable organizations as well as for family and friends. Effie had a 22 year career working for Sears before retiring and cruising the Bahamas and traveling abroad with Jim. They shared a wonderful life together building their dream home and hosting annual bbqs for their many family and friends for decades. Effie will always be remembered for her kindness and creativity. And her sense of humor caught family by surprise, even in her golden years. She will be forever loved and greatly missed by all that knew her. Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Effie's memory may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 3022 F St. Sacramento, CA 95818.



