Eileen Ayague Stanwick was born on January 5, 1967 to Rosalinda and James Fox in the Philippines. Her body left this world on February 28, 2020, but her soul lives on. Eileen lived in the greater Sacramento area for over 25 years. She worked in the mental health field for over 10 years, helping hundreds of clients each week. Eileen touched every soul she encountered. She was a loving, caring human with a contagious laugh and a smile that would light up a room. Her memory will live on through her children, Jimmie and Amanda Anderson, and her husband, Chris Stanwick. Eileen's celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 22nd, from 12-3:30pm at the Rush Community Park. The GoFundMe fundraiser for Eileen can be found at gofundme.com. Search "Eileen Stanwick".
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 12, 2020