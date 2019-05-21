Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Eileen J. Stasie Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 8, 2019 Dr. Eileen J. Stasie, PhD was born to Josephine and Max Wahl in Waverly, Iowa, on June 7, 1935. She died peacefully, surrounded by friends and family in hospice care in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on May 8, 2019, after suffering from multiple infirmities of age including lung and heart failure. Dr. Stasie was a committed educator and taught in the Sacramento (California) City Unified School District for many years before retiring for medical reasons. Eileen is survived by her husband, Donald Stasie of Ann Arbor, as well as two brothers, Orville John Wahl of Cape Coral, Florida, and Richard L. Wahl (Sandy) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Eileen loved her family greatly including her nieces, nephews and great nieces/ nephews on whom she doted endlessly. Despite her illness, she remained positive and seeing her great nieces always brightened her and their days. Eileen's life will be memorialized at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Campus Chapel, 1236 Washtenaw Ct. Ann Arbor, MI 48104, the same chapel where Don and she were married. Her ashes will later be interred in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, Iowa.

