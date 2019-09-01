Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Lorraine Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Lorraine Reynolds, 92, passed away on the morning of 8/11/2019 at Almond Heights Senior Living in Orangevale, CA where she was residing. Eileen was born on 11/15/1926 to Ernie and Lucy Reynolds in Logan County, OH. She graduated as salutatorian from Ripley (WV) High School and then went on to study at Marshall University in Huntington, WV, eventually earning her AA degree at Diablo Valley College after moving with her family to California. She was the beloved mother of her three surviving children: Jeffrey Goldstein (Roxane Montegna) of Placerville, Suzanne Rieser (James Rieser) of Carmel and Stephanie Percival (Chuck Percival) of Placerville. Also surviving her are her brother Alan Reynolds of Kiawah Island, SC and five grandchildren, Audrey Flores, Kendrick Percival, Arielle Percival, Marchesa Goldstein and Eliot Goldstein. Her choice was to be cremated and have her ashes returned to Ravenswood Cemetery in West Virginia to be near the final resting place of her mother, father and brother Edwin. There will be a family celebration of life at a future date yet to be determined in Ravenswood.

