Eileen passed away on Wednesday, 06-17-2020, in her home, peacefully with her family at her side. She was born in Augusta, KY to Bernard and Kathleen White. Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, William 'Bill' Lee Morarity on 12-8-2017. Also her parents, along with her family, Jane & Jack Newton, MaryAnn & Bubby Thornsbury, Bernard White Jr. and Betty Jean White and her niece, Lisa White. And in-laws, John and Eva Morarity, Jack Morarity, Marilyn Mai, and Larry Mann. She is survived by her children, Barbara(John Van Dyke), Tina(Mark Breunig), Johanna (Michael Schalinski), Linda (Col Christopher Wheeler), David Morarity, and Cindy(Greg Kent). Her grandchildren, Samantha & Jacob Wheeler. Also survived by the rest of her family, Bud White and John & Juanita White, and in-laws, Marilyn Morarity, Margie Mann, Al Mai, along with many nieces & nephews. Eileen grew up in Augusta, KY, and graduated from Augusta High School in 1949. She worked in the office at Westinghouse in Cincinnati, OH, and learned as many of the business machines she could on her breaks and lunch hour. She worked there until shortly after her first daughter was born. Bill was transferred to Lansing, Michigan in December of 1963, for General Motors and then a year later he was transferred to Sacramento, California, and the family settled in Citrus Heights in 1965. Eileen's favorite hobby was doting over her children and grandchildren. She became 'Mom' to many! She volunteered at Holy Family Church at many events, IOF Foresters, she helped her sister, Jane, friends and neighbors get to their various doctor appts, hair appts, and grocery shopping. Eileen's Funeral Services will be held on Friday, 07/10/20 at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Church, 7817 Old Auburn Rd, Citrus Heights, CA, but due to Covid restrictions, it will be a private ceremony. Followed by the Graveside Service, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Sacramento, CA. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Holy Family Church-Legacy Fund in which she was a member for 55 years. Mail your check to the above address listed.



