Eileen Vance
1933 - 2020
Eileen Vance
August 13, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Sacramento, California - Eileen Virginia Vance, age 87, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. Eileen was the beloved wife of Raymond Vance for 68 years and the beloved Mother of Steve (Janet) Vance and Kim (Steve) Thayer; beloved Grandmother of Lauren (Garrett) Garner, Ross Thayer, Steven (Darci) Vance, Laura (Michael) Nelson, Daniel Vance, and Great-Grandmother of Eva Nelson.
She will also be remembered by her 2 Brothers Carl Schumacher and Michael Bohamera, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends. Eileen graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1952. She was a dedicated volunteer to St. Philomene's Catholic Church and her children's schools. She also had a brilliant career in the banking Industry becoming a District Manager for Citicorp Savings and a Vice-President of Bank of the West. She was particularly inspired in her last job where she worked as a Saleswoman at Wigs R You specializing in assisting cancer survivors. She always loved helping people, especially during difficult times of their lives. Eileen was passionate with her love for her Faith, Family, and Friends. She enjoyed fashion, sewing, cooking, travel, and family celebrations. .
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30AM at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA. Courtside Reception immediately following. Please wear bright colors and a mask at service.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church Courtside Reception
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church
