Passed away peacefully in San Jose, California on May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Edward Risse, she is survived by her children Suzanne Risse Camperos, Marty Risse, Karen Ajluni and Kevin Risse. Loving grandmother to Demitri, Gregory and Sofia Camperos; Elena, Leila and Adam Ajluni; and Calyse Tobias Risse. Dear sister to Marion Slakey, Jerry Kaeser, Juanita Bahrs (deceased), Jeanne Fuller, and Julie Kaeser. Eileen was born March 4, 1933 in Sacramento, California to Martin and Mary Kaeser. After attending Sacramento State University, she received her teaching credential, taught 4th grade at Caleb Greenwood Elementary School, married Leo Risse in 1959 and then stayed home to raise her children. Eileen will be remembered for her love of family, deep faith, gentle manner and beautiful smile. Services will be held in Sacramento on June 3: Visitation 4-6, Rosary 6 pm at Nicoletti Chapel, funeral mass June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Donations to Loaves and Fishes, Sacramento.

