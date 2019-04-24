Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eithne M. Grottkau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eithne was born August 11, 1932 in Dublin, Ireland and passed away on April 18, 2019 in Sacramento. She graduated from Star of the Sea Academy in 1950 and attended the City College of San Francisco. She is retired from a distinguished career in the California State Controller's Office. She was a long-time resident of Carmichael and was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Parish where she held numerous leadership roles. She will be welcomed into heaven by her husband of 57 years, William, and daughter, Catherine who both preceded her in death. She leaves behind her sons Patrick (Corinne), Michael (Shannon), Brian (Sharon) and James (Janie), 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was an incredibly giving person and lived her life for her family and friends. They will miss her greatly. Friends are welcome for visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Calvary Cemetery chapel, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights. A funeral mass will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Calvary Cemetery chapel with interment to follow. Gifts in Eithne's memory can be made to the Catherine Grottkau-Pitton Memorial Scholarship at Jesuit High School, 1200 Jacob Lane, Carmichael, CA 95608.

