Elaine Christman Sherman, a native of Sacramento born January 5, 1923, passed away peacefully Saturday May 18, 2019 at the age of 96. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, gardener and loved fishing and hiking in the high Sierra with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edward Jesse Sherman, born in San Francisco May 6, 1923, who passed away December 13th, 2011. Ed was a pilot in the Navy during World War II and retired as a VP DMM of Weinstock's Department Store in Sacramento. Both were graduates of UC Berkeley. They are survived by son Carl Sherman of Sacramento and daughter Christine Lund of Anacortes, Washington, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Per their request there will be no service, and their ashes will be scattered in the Sierra at a later date. Remembrances can be sent to the .

