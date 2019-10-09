Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Ervin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Alberta Pierini Ervin passed away at the age of 96 on October 2nd after a long illness. She was born on December 30, 1922 in Sacramento. Her parents, Lena Sambuceti Pierini and Albert J. Pierini, were also both born in Sacramento and lived here all their lives. Elaine grew up as part of a large and loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. She then worked in the Finance Department at Mather Field, where she met a young Air Force Navigator, Lieutenant Roger Ervin, from Falls Church, Virginia. They fell in love and, after the War ended, they got married in 1946 and remained married until his death in 1990. Roger and Elaine had four children, Pam, Becky, Laurie and Scott. They enjoyed traveling together, dancing, playing bridge and golf, entertaining family and friends, and going to concerts. For many years they played music together - Roger had a beautiful tenor voice and Elaine accompanied him on the organ in church choirs at Our Lady of the Assumption and St. Ignatius Catholic Churches. Elaine will be truly missed but is happily joined once more with Roger and with her mom and dad, reunited with all of the family and friends that she missed so much at their long table up in heaven. Elaine is survived by her four children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchilren. A funeral Mass will be held for her at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58TH Street, Sacramento, CA on Monday, October 14th at 11:30 am. She will be buried next to Roger at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger.

