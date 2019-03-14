Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine (Andrew) Johnson. View Sign

Elaine Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Roseville. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Johnson, parents Jim and Signe Andrew, and brother Victor Andrew. She is survived by her children Debra Ross (Jim) of Roseville and Eric Johnson (Stephanie) of San Jose; Grandchild Daniel Wolford (Britty) of Rocklin. Elaine was born in Tracy CA on March 2, 1933. Within a couple of years her family relocated to San Francisco. She graduated from Balboa High School in fall of 1950. Elaine's best friend introduced her to her future husband in 1952. Bob and Elaine were married on February 27, 1954. They lived 5 years in Palo Alto, and then move to Santa Clara. When Elaine started having children she decided to be a stay at home mom. She enjoyed being home with them and volunteering in their classrooms. When her children were a little older she decided to get back to the corporate world and started working for Intel in 1969. It was an exciting time with Intel. They only had 250 people working for them and they were growing quickly. She moved up the ladder fast and became a trainer and wrote test manuals. Elaine became a world traveler, teaching other Intel employees how to make computer chips. The 20 years she spent working for Intel were some of the happiest years of her life. In 2001, Elaine moved to Roseville to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She enjoyed spending time at her grandson's baseball games. It didn't take her long before she was involved in many organizations. She served as president of the Roseville Emblem Club and WoodmenLife. She attended Bethel Lutheran Church for many years, volunteering for whatever they needed. Elaine was always first to lend a hand. Elaine's last few years were spent in memory care. But that didn't stop her zest for life. All the new residents were introduced to Elaine first, and she took them under her wing. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at the Roseville Elks Lodge, 3000 Brady Ln., Roseville, on Tuesday, March 19 at 11 AM. A lunch will follow the service.

