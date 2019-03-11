Elaine La Rue spent 2 days short of 86 years living a very productive life serving God, her country and others. She was a member of St. Andrews AME Church for 60 years and was an International President of ITC and was employed by the Federal Government. She is survived by her Brother-in-Law, Barney La Rue, and many friends. Memorial Services will be held at St. Andrews AME Church 2131 8th Street Sacramento on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 11, 2019