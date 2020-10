Or Copy this URL to Share

Elaine Lederer

October 12, 1945 - September 29, 2020

Sacramento, California - Elaine is survived by her loving husband Lyle, her three children and four grandchildren. There will be a viewing at East Lawn Memorial Park on October 16, 2020 at 3:30-6:00 pm at 5300 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, Ca. The funeral service will be on October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at East Lawn.





