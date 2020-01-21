Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Marie (Hurlburt) Stimson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 from the effects of cancer at the home of her granddaughter in Pollock Pines, California. She departed this life too soon and will be missed, but her family and friends are comforted knowing she is no longer suffering. She was born January 21, 1939 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Earl Hurlburt and Freda Donner. As a child, she moved to Longview, WA and as teenager moved to Tacoma, WA where she graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1957. Soon after graduation she married David W. Stimson in Tacoma and relocated to Sacramento, CA where they raised their 8 children and remained married for 58 years until David preceded her in death in 2015. Elaine was also preceded in death by her sister, Delores Brown of Gig Harbor, WA and 2 of her children; Corinne and Vincent. She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Wenholz of Irrigon, OR and her children Carrie Lacey of Foresthill, CA, Steve Stimson of Cameron Park, CA, Mark Stimson of Orem, UT, Jeff Stimson of Ogden, UT, Greg Stimson of Newcastle, WA, and Erik Stimson of Sacramento, CA. Elaine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day and remained active in church activities and caring for her family. She was a wife, mother, and homemaker from shortly after her high school graduation until her death. She had 8 children in 12 years and spent her life devoted to caring for her family and home. She never stopped being a mother. A very intelligent and resourceful woman, Elaine gained so much experience raising her 8 adventurous children that her skillset included: doctor, nurse, paramedic, mechanic, artist, painter, counselor, mediator, chef, baker, tutor, chauffeur, referee, camping coordinator, seamstress, carpenter, and too many more to list. Elaine was interned at Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue, California next to her youngest son Vincent.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 21, 2020

