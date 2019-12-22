Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Miles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine "Dionne" Miles, 77, went to be with the Lord Dec 14, 2019. Born in Manchester, N.H. the daughter of Albert and Laurette Dionne. She grew up in Manchester, attending school at St Augustine, St. Anthony High School and finished High School in Gorham NH, then graduated from Hesser College. She married Raymond Fellows in 1961, and then Ronald (Frank) Miles in 1981. In 1981 she and Frank moved with her children to Campbell CA and went to work for Lockheed, later at IBM and United Way. She lived in Fair Oaks for 5 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, taking walks with her dog, and taking loving care of her parrot. She loved traveling and gardening. She went sailing for three years, it was the adventure of a lifetime. She is survived by her sons Michael and Bryan Fellows; her daughters Cindy (Steve) Sowa; Eileen (Steve) Williams; 5 grandchildren that she adored; her sister Claire (Everett) Dube. She was preceded in death by her parents, and four brothers Maurice, Albert, Robert, and Gerald. The family is planning a Celebration of Elaine's Life in the Spring. You may sign the online guestbook at

Elaine "Dionne" Miles, 77, went to be with the Lord Dec 14, 2019. Born in Manchester, N.H. the daughter of Albert and Laurette Dionne. She grew up in Manchester, attending school at St Augustine, St. Anthony High School and finished High School in Gorham NH, then graduated from Hesser College. She married Raymond Fellows in 1961, and then Ronald (Frank) Miles in 1981. In 1981 she and Frank moved with her children to Campbell CA and went to work for Lockheed, later at IBM and United Way. She lived in Fair Oaks for 5 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, taking walks with her dog, and taking loving care of her parrot. She loved traveling and gardening. She went sailing for three years, it was the adventure of a lifetime. She is survived by her sons Michael and Bryan Fellows; her daughters Cindy (Steve) Sowa; Eileen (Steve) Williams; 5 grandchildren that she adored; her sister Claire (Everett) Dube. She was preceded in death by her parents, and four brothers Maurice, Albert, Robert, and Gerald. The family is planning a Celebration of Elaine's Life in the Spring. You may sign the online guestbook at www.legacy.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019

