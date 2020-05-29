Elaine R. Hoime
Elaine R. Hoime was born August 5, 1933 in Drake, North Dakota and passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on April 29, 2020. Her family settled and farmed in Butte, N.D. with a life she always remembered with fond and happy memories. After high school, Elaine went on to attend the Nursing School at Bismarck Hospital forming friendships that would lead her to a move to Sacramento to begin her nursing career. It was there that she met and married her husband Ole and lovingly raised a family of four children. After raising her children, Elaine resumed her nursing career at Sutter Hospital and worked for 25 years before retiring in 1995. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Together with Ole, she faithfully served their Lutheran Church throughout their entire lives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ole; son, Mark; parents, Engveld and Ida Frantsvog and 3 siblings. She is survived by her twin brother, Eldred; children, David, Gary, Barbra; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her wisdom, support and mostly for her love of family. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2020.
