Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Stoll Markle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Stoll Markle passed away peacefully September 12, 2019 in Rocklin, California. Elaine was born to Joseph and Edith Stoll in 1925 in Rochester, New York. During High school she began writing letters to a young GI, Eugene "Gene" Markle to whom she married after the end of World War II. Elaine was a devoted military wife of 53 years and mother for 72 years. She is survived by four sons, Jim of Lincoln, Gerald of Ramona, Glenn of Sunnyvale and Steve of Rocklin; a daughter, Cheryl Markle Silveira of Louisville, Ky.; and eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A private celebration of her life will be held for the family on Friday, September 20th. Graveside services will be held at 1230 p.m. Monday at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Gustine where she will be buried with Gene. Cochrane and Wagemann are in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the World War II Memorial Fund, P.O.Box 96766, Washington, D.C. 20090-6766.

Elaine Stoll Markle passed away peacefully September 12, 2019 in Rocklin, California. Elaine was born to Joseph and Edith Stoll in 1925 in Rochester, New York. During High school she began writing letters to a young GI, Eugene "Gene" Markle to whom she married after the end of World War II. Elaine was a devoted military wife of 53 years and mother for 72 years. She is survived by four sons, Jim of Lincoln, Gerald of Ramona, Glenn of Sunnyvale and Steve of Rocklin; a daughter, Cheryl Markle Silveira of Louisville, Ky.; and eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A private celebration of her life will be held for the family on Friday, September 20th. Graveside services will be held at 1230 p.m. Monday at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Gustine where she will be buried with Gene. Cochrane and Wagemann are in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the World War II Memorial Fund, P.O.Box 96766, Washington, D.C. 20090-6766. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close