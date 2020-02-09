Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Troy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine lost her battle with cancer and passed away on February 5th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 68 years old. Born Elaine Louise Downing, she was brought up and lived most of her life in Northern California, the last 19 years in Loomis, CA. She is survived by George, her loving and devoted husband of 27 years, her two beautiful daughters Kristen and Ashley; her son in law Garrett; and her beloved grandchildren Taylor, Gavin, Emily and Claire. Elaine is also survived by her close-knit siblings Mike, Laura Mattila, Joan Rettinhouse, Joe and John, brother in law Paul Rettinhouse and caring nieces and nephews Jessica, Amy, Shane, and Jack as well as by George's loving sisters and their families in Great Britain. Elaine attended Lynbrook High School and Chico State. Her working life was mainly in the administrative field in the Bay Area and Sacramento; She retired at 47 and had the good fortune to travel the world with her husband and wonderful friends. There wasn't too much left on her bucket list to do, and she was most grateful for such a privileged life. She loved spring and the colors of the flowers that brought new life every year. Christmas was by far her favorite time of year; the gathering of the family; good food; lights and decorations; laughs and stories that became memories year after year. Family was the most important thing in her life. Friends meant the world to her too. Elaine was kind and compassionate, and all who knew her will miss her deeply. Services will be held at Newcastle Cemetery on February 11th, 2020 beginning 11am Located at 850 Taylor Road, Newcastle, CA 95658. A memorial reception will immediately follow at the Troy's residence in Loomis.

