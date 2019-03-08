Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldeen B. Hawes. View Sign

Eldeen B. Hawes passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on February 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bill and her daughter Cynthia. Eldeen, the middle child of 3, was born in Monroe, Michigan to Ora and Dorsey Moore on January 15, 1938. In 1955 she moved to Southern California where she enjoyed dancing at Disneyland, going out with her friends, and bowling. It was while playing on a bowling team that she met her future love, Bill Hawes in 1963. They married two years later in a chapel in Vegas on January 30, 1965. They then lived for a short time in Boise, Idaho before moving back to California, moving into their home in Davis in 1969 where they spent the remainder of their 54 years of marriage. Eldeen worked for the State of California until her retirement in 1991. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Cynthia, dog Dexter, and cat Cooper and is greatly missed by all. A funeral will be held Saturday, March 9 at noon at the George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers located at 2691 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818.

Eldeen B. Hawes passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on February 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband Bill and her daughter Cynthia. Eldeen, the middle child of 3, was born in Monroe, Michigan to Ora and Dorsey Moore on January 15, 1938. In 1955 she moved to Southern California where she enjoyed dancing at Disneyland, going out with her friends, and bowling. It was while playing on a bowling team that she met her future love, Bill Hawes in 1963. They married two years later in a chapel in Vegas on January 30, 1965. They then lived for a short time in Boise, Idaho before moving back to California, moving into their home in Davis in 1969 where they spent the remainder of their 54 years of marriage. Eldeen worked for the State of California until her retirement in 1991. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Cynthia, dog Dexter, and cat Cooper and is greatly missed by all. A funeral will be held Saturday, March 9 at noon at the George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers located at 2691 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818. Funeral Home George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento

2691 Riverside Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95818

(916) 443-7917 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close