Elden Fillion arrived at 1:00 pm on March 7, 1943 at Mission Hospital in Huntington Park, California and departed at 11:00 am on February 24, 2020 from Pleasant Grove, California. After graduating from Norwalk High School and Humboldt State College he worked for the State of California at Cal Trans District 1 and Department of General Services for 33 years. He is survived by his wife Karla Myrick Fillion; children Joshua Fillion, Mirantha Fillion Joyce; grandchildren Ian, Erik, Lola and Brigit Fillion; sister Mildred Gambrell, brother Gerald Fillion; in-laws Wayne and Mazie Myrick of Galt; 24 nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. His family invites anyone who would like to share stories and memories of Elden/Husko/Pop to join them at the family home on Saturday March 7th between 10 am and 2 pm. For details please email [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2020