Eldon Francis Koob, The Greatest Man from the Greatest Generation. Eldon was born on June 16, 1924 in White Lake, South Dakota and passed at home in Sacramento, CA on November 22, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by his family. Eldon was happily married to Beverly Koob who devoted herself to his care for 11 sweet years. Eldon was preceded in death by his son Robert L. Koob, first wife Blanche Koob, and his second wife Wahneeta Spillman Koob. Grandpa's life was enriched by the years he devoted to his wife Blanche; raising his kids, Robert L. Koob and RuthAnn Moore; travel adventures with Wahneeta and welcoming her son's Randy Spillman, Kenny Spillman, and daughter Donna Moncrieff to the family; and enjoying his precious last years with Beverly attending church and making new friends. Eldon is survived by his daughter RuthAnn and her husband Perry, as well as his daughter-in-law Rosemarie Koob Selcon and her husband Sandy. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Kristen Fertitta, her husband Damien, Dustin Koob, his wife Trisha, Tritia Humphrey, her husband Albert, and Andrew Moore. His great-grandchildren, Damien Riley Fertitta, Davin Fertitta, Carson Moore, and Rory Moore will miss growing up with the sweetest and most sincere grandpa that his grandchildren had the gift of knowing. We, his family, all vow to keep his memory and honor alive by sharing with our children his WWII stories of serving our country in the 28th Infantry Division and his experiences as a POW. As a Purple Heart and multiple Bronze Star recipient, Eldon was very proud to have served our country and was involved with many celebrations and gatherings to honor fellow veterans. Eldon loved working in his yard, gardening, nurturing all the critters in his backyard, tinkering in his garage, tumbling and polishing rocks he spent decades hunting for and researching. He will be greatly missed by all his family, extended family, friends, and neighbors. Please join us for the funeral mass at Calvary Cemetery in Citrus Heights, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00PM interment to follow.

