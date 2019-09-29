Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Dedic) Aievoli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor "Ellie" Dedic Aievoli passed away at the age of 87 on August 5, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. Ellie was born on March 7, 1932 in Jackson California to Pauline and Andrew Dedic. She attended local schools and graduated from Jackson High School in 1950 where she was her senior class valedictorian. After high school the family moved to Sacramento. Ellie attended UC Berkeley and was a proud member of the class of 1954. Ellie received her teaching credentials immediately after graduation and began a career in teaching within the San Juan Unified School District. She was a very popular teacher that students adored and would seek her out for advice many years after being in her class. Ellie obtained a Masters Degree in Special Education from Sacramento State and began teaching special education. After a few years she obtained Administrative Credentials and finished out her career of 42 years as a Special Education principal and administrator. Her job however was not what defined her. Ellie was a real renaissance woman. She loved Art and supported the Crocker Art Gallery for many years and was a past chairman of the Annual Baroque Christmas Ball. Music was her passion. Ellie was a classically trained Soprano and sang all around Sacramento and Northern California. She was a past member of the Sacramento Symphony Chorus and sang with the Sacramento Light Opera Society. Ellie also loved animals and the SPCA. Ellie is survived by her husband Joseph Aievoli, as well as many cousins and friends.Services will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on October

