Eleanor C. Diaz, 89, of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24th. Born to Anselmo and Ramona Corona on October 27, 1929. She grew up in the "Gardenland" area of Sacramento being one of 9 children. She married the late Fred Diaz in 1947, and they were married for 30 years before his death. During the 42 years since his death she always kept him in her heart. Eleanor is survived by her devoted and loving daughter, Patricia, caring son-in-law Sidney, her loving three grandchildren Brandon (Michelle), Alexandria (Rob), and Blake (Julio). She is also survived by her precious five great grandchildren, Cooper, Lucas, Sofia, Israel and Sadie. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary Funeral Center Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019