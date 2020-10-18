Eleanor Hoffelt
October 8, 2020
Carmichael, California - Eleanor Lois Hoffelt, 89 years, known to her friends as Elie, passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Elie was a vibrant, loving person who lived life to its fullest and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Elie was raised in Alameda, graduated from Alameda High School in 1949 and from UC Berkeley in 1953. Elie was well-liked by her classmates and was active in school government, cheerleading and was President of her Sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi in her senior year.
Elie met her husband Richard, known as Dick, in 1953 at Lake Tahoe while he was working as a bartender. His greatest attraction in that summer was Elie Wales, who had just graduated from UC Berkeley and was vacationing with a friend. They fell in love and married March 26, 1955. Elie worked as an elementary school teacher while Dick completed law school. They moved from Alameda and settled down in Sacramento where they raised their family. Elie was a wonderful mother to her four children and a devoted wife to her husband of 65 years. Among her many philanthropic endeavors, she served as president of the 20-30ettes of Sacramento, Assistance League of Sacramento and Los Amigos, a support organization for the Sacramento Children's Home. She was a charter member and president of the Eagle Theater Board of Directors, past member of the boards of directors of The Sacramento Children's Home and the Mercy Hospital Foundation, past member of the Sacramento Debutante Sponsor Committee, Sacramento Junior Museum Guild, and UC Davis Health System Leadership Council and PEO, S.A. Chapter. Elie is survived by her loving husband, Richard H. Hoffelt, her children Corinne Miller (Lonnie), Mitchell Hoffelt (Kimberly Lewis); Steven Hoffelt (Lori Saunders), her grandchildren: Heather Walton, James Hoffelt, Nicole Hoffelt, Bradley Hoffelt, Brittany Hoffelt, Michael Hoffelt, Jennifer Mao, Alysia Bentley and her eleven great grandchildren. There will be a private burial at East Lawn and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to the Shriner's Hospital
in Sacramento.