On Jan. 13, 2020 at the age of 82, and after living with Alzheimer's/dementia for about 5 years, Eleanor (Ellie) reunited with her parents and brothers in Heaven. She was born to Elmer and Elizabeth Short in Sacramento on Feb. 18, 1937, attended St. Francis for both elementary and high school, and obtained her AA degree from Sac City College. After graduating, she worked for the State of California, later Aerojet-General, and finally Southern Pacific Railroad where she retired after nearly 20 years of dedicated service. A gifted yet modest artist, Eleanor enjoyed painting. She also enjoyed reading, hiking/ birdwatching with her husband along coastal trails from San Luis Obispo to Central Oregon, playing Bunco and socializing with family and friends. She was a longtime parishioner at St. John Vianney, where she often served as a Eucharistic Minister. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Delbert, her children Linda (Don), Paul (Eileen), Steve (Jenay), grandchildren Rebecca, Ryan, Elena (David), Jackson and Lylah, and great grandchildren Giselle, Grant, Asher and Alexander, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Eleanor was devoted to her family and a loving friend she never turned anyone away who needed her help or had an unkind word to say about anybody. She will be forever missed. Eleanor's family extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who was uniquely involved in caregiving, including her granddaughter Rebecca and the entire team at RC Hospice. We're forever grateful to all who continued to treat her with kindness and interacted with her as normally as possible as her disease progressed, especially those in the Rancho Cordova neighborhood where she resided for more than 55 years. Inurnment on 2/18/20 at 10:30AM at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the or .

