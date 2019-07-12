Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Louise (Bolig) Townsend. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Louise (Bolig) Townsend of Roseville, passed away on June 5, 2019, a little over a month short of her 101st birthday. Eleanor was born in Brownsville, PA, grew up in Selingsgrove, PA, and attended Susquehanna Univ. In 1941, Eleanor married Harold L. Townsend who was serving in the Coast Guard. At the start of the Korean War, Harold joined the US Air Force which took the family from Pennsylvania, to Florida, Texas, Germany, Hawaii, and Travis AFB where Harold retired in 1961. The couple had three children, John (Jack), Robert and Patricia, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Harold and her son John. Eleanor worked many years in retail management and retired from the Nut Tree in 1979. The couple moved to Gold River in 1987 to be closer to their sons and grand children. Eleanor was active in the Fair Oaks Presbyterian, and Epiclesis Churches, and enjoyed many friendships. Burial Service will be 11 am, July 17, 2019 at Sacramento Valley Nat'l Cemetery in Dixon. A celebration of life will be held after the service at Cattleman's, 250 Dorset Dr., Dixon. Contributions may be made to: Christopher Reeve Foundation,

Eleanor Louise (Bolig) Townsend of Roseville, passed away on June 5, 2019, a little over a month short of her 101st birthday. Eleanor was born in Brownsville, PA, grew up in Selingsgrove, PA, and attended Susquehanna Univ. In 1941, Eleanor married Harold L. Townsend who was serving in the Coast Guard. At the start of the Korean War, Harold joined the US Air Force which took the family from Pennsylvania, to Florida, Texas, Germany, Hawaii, and Travis AFB where Harold retired in 1961. The couple had three children, John (Jack), Robert and Patricia, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Harold and her son John. Eleanor worked many years in retail management and retired from the Nut Tree in 1979. The couple moved to Gold River in 1987 to be closer to their sons and grand children. Eleanor was active in the Fair Oaks Presbyterian, and Epiclesis Churches, and enjoyed many friendships. Burial Service will be 11 am, July 17, 2019 at Sacramento Valley Nat'l Cemetery in Dixon. A celebration of life will be held after the service at Cattleman's, 250 Dorset Dr., Dixon. Contributions may be made to: Christopher Reeve Foundation, give.reeve.org , to support spinal injury research. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 12, 2019

