On August 11th, 1927 a wee lass Mary Eleanor Colleen Fish, was born in Parry Sound, Ontario--joining her family's 3 girls and 3 boys. Went on to graduate 1st in her nursing class placing her picture on the front page of the Toronto Western Star. She set her sights on Hawaii and drove cross country where she met John R Jackson in Sacramento while working at Sutter Hospital--marrying in 1953. Our hardworking Mom became the adminstrator of 9 Camellia Manor Nursing Homes and went on to help Sutter Hospital set up their neuroscience unit. Excellent cook, gardener, seamstress, sharp dresser, quick witted and always ready for a party! Taught us to sing, dance and love music-- the Sound of Music, Tijuana Brass, Dean Martin were booming from our stereo on the weekends :) Alzheimer's robbed her of her last few years, but she is now free and reunited with the love of her life. Survived by children: Jenny (Tim) Derich, Julie (Mark, deceased) Hansen, John (Kim) Jackson, Jim (Terri) Jackson, Jill (Bob) Myers, Jane Ann (Tom) Braun. BEST GAM EVER to: Alex (deceased), Andrea, Melissa, Jessie, Kirsten, Spencer, Jeff, Jason, Austin, Danielle, Justin, Traci, Lindsey, Erica, Matt, Erik, Erin, Emily. GREAT GAM to: Howard, Heidi, Griffin, Cooper, Jack, Stan, Willa, Mason, Rowan, Olivia, Molly, Tyler, Gwen and Frankie. Loving sister-in-law to: Lucy Ellen (Bob) Hamilton, Susie (Mike) Yeates and Pat (Herb, deceased) Jackson and the late Betty Kleeman and late Bobby (Les) Sueker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews here and in Canada. Remembrances to . Celebration of Mom's Life at Jim and Terri's home in Folsom, Saturday Feb 8th at noon--lunch will be served. Contact us for details.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2020