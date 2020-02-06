Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor M.C. Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On August 11th, 1927 a wee lass Mary Eleanor Colleen Fish, was born in Parry Sound, Ontario--joining her family's 3 girls and 3 boys. Went on to graduate 1st in her nursing class placing her picture on the front page of the Toronto Western Star. She set her sights on Hawaii and drove cross country where she met John R Jackson in Sacramento while working at Sutter Hospital--marrying in 1953. Our hardworking Mom became the adminstrator of 9 Camellia Manor Nursing Homes and went on to help Sutter Hospital set up their neuroscience unit. Excellent cook, gardener, seamstress, sharp dresser, quick witted and always ready for a party! Taught us to sing, dance and love music-- the Sound of Music, Tijuana Brass, Dean Martin were booming from our stereo on the weekends :) Alzheimer's robbed her of her last few years, but she is now free and reunited with the love of her life. Survived by children: Jenny (Tim) Derich, Julie (Mark, deceased) Hansen, John (Kim) Jackson, Jim (Terri) Jackson, Jill (Bob) Myers, Jane Ann (Tom) Braun. BEST GAM EVER to: Alex (deceased), Andrea, Melissa, Jessie, Kirsten, Spencer, Jeff, Jason, Austin, Danielle, Justin, Traci, Lindsey, Erica, Matt, Erik, Erin, Emily. GREAT GAM to: Howard, Heidi, Griffin, Cooper, Jack, Stan, Willa, Mason, Rowan, Olivia, Molly, Tyler, Gwen and Frankie. Loving sister-in-law to: Lucy Ellen (Bob) Hamilton, Susie (Mike) Yeates and Pat (Herb, deceased) Jackson and the late Betty Kleeman and late Bobby (Les) Sueker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews here and in Canada. Remembrances to . Celebration of Mom's Life at Jim and Terri's home in Folsom, Saturday Feb 8th at noon--lunch will be served. Contact us for details.

On August 11th, 1927 a wee lass Mary Eleanor Colleen Fish, was born in Parry Sound, Ontario--joining her family's 3 girls and 3 boys. Went on to graduate 1st in her nursing class placing her picture on the front page of the Toronto Western Star. She set her sights on Hawaii and drove cross country where she met John R Jackson in Sacramento while working at Sutter Hospital--marrying in 1953. Our hardworking Mom became the adminstrator of 9 Camellia Manor Nursing Homes and went on to help Sutter Hospital set up their neuroscience unit. Excellent cook, gardener, seamstress, sharp dresser, quick witted and always ready for a party! Taught us to sing, dance and love music-- the Sound of Music, Tijuana Brass, Dean Martin were booming from our stereo on the weekends :) Alzheimer's robbed her of her last few years, but she is now free and reunited with the love of her life. Survived by children: Jenny (Tim) Derich, Julie (Mark, deceased) Hansen, John (Kim) Jackson, Jim (Terri) Jackson, Jill (Bob) Myers, Jane Ann (Tom) Braun. BEST GAM EVER to: Alex (deceased), Andrea, Melissa, Jessie, Kirsten, Spencer, Jeff, Jason, Austin, Danielle, Justin, Traci, Lindsey, Erica, Matt, Erik, Erin, Emily. GREAT GAM to: Howard, Heidi, Griffin, Cooper, Jack, Stan, Willa, Mason, Rowan, Olivia, Molly, Tyler, Gwen and Frankie. Loving sister-in-law to: Lucy Ellen (Bob) Hamilton, Susie (Mike) Yeates and Pat (Herb, deceased) Jackson and the late Betty Kleeman and late Bobby (Les) Sueker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews here and in Canada. Remembrances to . Celebration of Mom's Life at Jim and Terri's home in Folsom, Saturday Feb 8th at noon--lunch will be served. Contact us for details. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.