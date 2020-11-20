1/1
September 18, 1939 - November 11, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Eleanor Price passed away on November 11th, 2020. She was the wife of Ted Price. They had been married for 60 years. Mother of Diana May (Dave) and Vicky Lechuga (Gil). Grandmother to Aaron May (Winter), Nicole and Danielle.
Eleanor graduated from McClatchy High School in 1958. She worked at Pacific Bell Telephone Company for 2 years. Eleanor and Ted owned Lindale Florist for 37 years. She was active in Point Pleasant United Methodist Church for 12 years. One of her passions was following the Elk Grove High School Baseball team.
Her service will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at 1PM at Point Pleasant Methodist Church.
3329 Point Pleasant Rd.
Elk Grove, CA 95757.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
Point Pleasant Methodist Church
