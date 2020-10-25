E. Eleanora HaveyAugust 30, 1924 - September 22, 2020Sacramento, California - Beloved Elizabeth (Ellie) Eleanora Havey was born on a farm in North Dakota, on August 30,1924 of Hungarian-born parents, John and Elizabeth Peters. She is survived by her loving sister Barbara. Ellie had an active life in raising a family, living her Catholic faith and seeking her nursing vocation. Married for 62 years to now deceased Robert W. Havey (Bob), Ellie and Bob had 6 children: Suzanne Dodd, Michael, James, Mary Ann Havey Wood, Paul and John. They regularly were involved in their grandchildren (20) and great (10) grandchildren's lives as well as attended their sporting and school events. Ellie warmly welcomed people into her home with open invitations of meals and desserts for whomever visited. Ellie and Bob were among the founding members of All Hallows Catholic Church which became their second home for the family. Ellie's served as school nurse at All Hallows School where all her children attended, she was a member of Catholic Council of Nurses, Catholic charismatic groups, Eucharistic minister, ICF, Mother's club and other groups. She was involved in her neighborhood and service organizations such as the Red Cross and the Sac Food Bank. Ellie's life fully embraced serving others, being a prayerful Christian woman. God opened many doors for her. She attended SCC college and graduated in 1945 from Mercy School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at Sac County hospital (now UCDMC) and the majority of her time at Mercy Hospitals in her beloved obstetrics department, caring for newborns and their mothers. She continued to keep her nursing license until 80 years of age. She loved nature as evident in her gardening, canning fruit, sewing, camping with her family and travelling around the world. She was the matriarch for her family gatherings.Her services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.A private Rosary/Vigil will be held October 30th, 5-8 pm. A livestream link will be provided by the family. Due to Covid precautions, limited attendance is required for the Requiem Mass, October 31st, 11 am, Holy Family Shrine Area with graveside burial to follow. Please contact her family if you are interested in viewing the vigil link or attending the funeral mass so you will be placed on a list.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mercy Foundation /special giving-Mercy McMahon Terrace or use the link below.