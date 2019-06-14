Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elena R. Alvayay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elena R. Alvayay, 69, of Roseville, CA, passed away June 9th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Jose and Elena Raveau on October 20th, 1949, in Santiago, Chile. Elena graduated from the University of Chile in 1972 with a degree in Economics, received a masters in Agricultural Economics from the University of Georgia in 1981 and a masters in Accountancy from the University of Texas, Arlington in 1987. She worked for international and public agencies, including 22 years for the Department of Health & Human Services of Sacramento County. Elena is survived by her husband, Jaime, their three daughters, Carolina (Neel), Gabriela (Jedidiah), and Patricia and her siblings Eugenia and José . She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Arjun, Kiran, Camila, Gianna and Sameer. Elena's favorite pastimes were gardening and creating memory books for her family. Gathering family photos and researching ancestry so that future generations of her family can know where they came from. Elena loved her family immeasurably and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the National Park Foundation, in lieu of sending flowers.

