Elena Salazar Corona, long our matriarch and jefa, received a surprise diagnosis of leukemia, declined treatment, declared 92 years a long enough run of fun and left us on Feb. 3, 2020. Born August 18, 1927 at Sacramento to Enriqueta Salazar and Ramon Perez, she shared family life with siblings Soccoro, Rose, Jessie, Manuel, Rudy, Arthur, Albert, Annie, Richard, Michael, Eddie, Freddie and Martha. The 7th child of a 7th son, Elena was lucky at love and slot machines. Married to Rudy Corona for 52 years, she kept him in sickness and in health til his death in 1998. She also kept all her winnings from Harrah's. Elena had a fascination with murder stories and a second hobby of shopping for new and used jewelry and clothing. Without much formal education she held a variety of jobs. Ultimately, she worked up to a medical records position at Kaiser Hospital, a job she loved for 26 years. At retirement, she joined the Ladies Auxiliary of AmVets, Post 1, that became a cherished community of friendship and volunteerism. An indomitable rascal, she remained a brave woman who did not fear her demise. Elena is survived by her children Rudolf, Jr.; Mario (wife Terri); Grace Salvagno (Ken); sister Martha Tzintzun; brother Mike Salazar; 10 grandsons including Sevi & Mario Salvagno and Li'l Rudy who reside locally; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, seven brothers; her daughter Rachel and sons David and Vincent. Memorial mass at 10 am on February 14, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 8720 Florin Rd, Sacramento. Then at Noon, we will celebrate her life at a luncheon (adults only please) at the Sterling Hotel, 1300 H Street, Sacramento, CA The family is especially grateful to Juan Moreno, M.D., at Kaiser, and for the tender guidance of Yolo Hospice. No flowers, please; a donation to the SPCA is Elena's wish.

