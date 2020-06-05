It is with great sadness that the family of Elfriede Repkow announces her passing. Elfriede joins her loving husband, Guenter, who preceded her. Elfriede was born January 26, 1938 in Munich, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1957. She graduated from trade school at the age of 15 in Germany and entered the accounting industry at that time. After her husband, Guenter Repkow, passed away, she took over as owner and operator of G&R Automotive in Davis. She was a member of CAA and was very proud of serving her community. Elfriede is survived by her daughter Judy McNicol and her husband Dave, and stepson Juergen Repkow and his wife Trish; her grandchildren Sascha Repkow, Sonja Maldonado and her husband Ray, Ashley Montgomery and her husband Luke, and Hailey Ferko; and her great-grandchildren Logan, Levi, and Shayla Joyal; Stella Maldonado; and Cordelia Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at East Lawn (4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819) for immediate family members, where Elfriede and Guenter will be laid to rest together. A celebration of life will be held later in the year to celebrate both Elfriede and Guenter's lives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store