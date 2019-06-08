Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eli George Viegas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eli George Viegas, age 91, passed from this world on May 28, 2019 with loved ones by his side. Eli was a dedicated Police Officer with the City of Sacramento for 33 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant where he served in every major office. Prior to joining the police force he served his country in the Navy at the end of WWII. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and serviced as an MP. He leaves behind three loving daughters, Leah Theresa Springer (husband Roy), Denise Lynn Viegas-Jenkins (husband Richard), and Lisa Marie Viegas. He will be missed by his granddaughter Jody Lingafeldt, grandson Corey Lingafeldt, and great-grandsons Chase and Tristan. Linda Clark has been Eli's partner in love and life, and his best friend for 40 years. They enjoyed traveling and constant laughter, but the thing they loved most was spending time with family. Eli loved Linda's family as if they were his own, and to her daughters, Tammi, Deanna, and Shelly, her 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren he was known as Poppa Eli. He was born to Francisco and Theresa Viegas who emigrated from Portugal to Hawaii in 1912, where they worked in the sugar cane fields until 1918 when they moved to Sacramento. The last surviving child of 11, he was proceeded in death by his brothers Gus, Val, Clark, Danny, Larry, Tony, Frank, Teddy, Bobby, and his beloved sister, Mary (Herman) Madeira. Extremely proud of his Portuguese heritage, he was an active member of many Portuguese organizations like the SPHSS and Cabrillo Club, volunteering his time and cooking talents for numerous fundraising events. He will be deeply missed by friends and family alike. Rosary will be held June 14 at 6:30 in the Funeral Center Chapel at Saint Mary Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road. Mass in the Chapel on June 15 at 9:00, followed by a graveside service, will also be held at St. Mary Cemetery.

