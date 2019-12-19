It is with great sadness that the family of Elias Ballejos announce his passing. He was born on November 26th, 1951 and met our lord Jesus to live eternally on Tuesday December 10th, 2019. Elias will be sadly missed by all until we meet again in heaven. He was a great Brother, Father, Grandfather and Uncle. Elias was the life of the party and always had a guitar in his hands ready to lighten any mood. Fondly remembered by all who encountered his loving spirit. Forever adored by his loving daughter Cecelia who always respected and treated him like a king. Her "hero" as she would call him. Services will be held at Sunset Lawn chapel of the chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd Sacramento, CA 95838 Friday 12/20/19 at 1p (Viewing begins at 11a)
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 19, 2019