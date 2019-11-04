Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elias M. Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elias "Eli" M. Lopez, 88 of Lincoln passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 25th, 2019. Eli was born July 8, 1931 in Redondo Beach, Ca. to Vicente and Eugenia Lopez. He was a graduate of Delano High School, class of 1950 and was a two-sport star athlete. In the summer of 1949, he joined with the National Guard. In 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. In 1955, he met and married his wife, Mary Lou Felix. They moved to Lincoln, Ca in 1959 from Rio Oso, Ca to raise their family. In 1960, Eli joined the United States Air Force Reserves. He retired as a MSGT with the USAF in 1989 after serving 24 years. Eli was also a life member with the Post 3010. Eli was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente & Eugenia, 2 brothers Vincent and Al Lopez, a sister Mary Medina and his daughter Nora Lopez Cardenas. Eli was a dedicated military service member, veteran, and family man. He enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams to follow were the SF Giants, SF 49ers and Sacramento Kings. Other sports he enjoyed were boxing, golf and track & field. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou, his children Eli, Cy, Gina (Tom) and Larry. Eli also has 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. The family would like to give thanks to Teng Medical Foundation, Eskaton, Sutter Hospital/Home Health, Healthy Living at Home, Snowline Supportive Care, Arias Home Health, Lincoln Meadows and a special thanks to Sutter Hospice Care for all their great care and support. Eli will receive a Full Honor Military ceremony on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at the Lincoln cemetery. Services will begin at 10:00 at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 280 Oak Tree Ln, Lincoln Ca, with Viewing, Rosary and Mass. Graveside services will be held at Lincoln Cemetery, 1445 1st St. Lincoln, CA. with reception to follow.

