Devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Liz passed away peacefully in Auburn, California on Thursday, August 29th surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. She was preceded in death by her mother Ann, father Christopher, brother Daniel and daughter Lori. She was survived by her husband Jim of nearly 47 years, daughter Michelle, sons Richard and Robert, step kids Pam, Jeff and Karen, 9 grandkids, 8 great-grand kids, and 3 great-great grandkids. She resided in Foresthill, California for the last 29 years which she loved. She and her husband were active members in the community which included volunteering at the placer county sheriff's office and local rock collecting groups. She loved traveling with her RV club. She's been cross country visiting every state, her favorite was Alaska. She loved to read and always had a book in her hand. She was a strong and loving person. She set a very good example of how to live your life. To always care for the ones you love no matter what. Hold your head up even in your darkest hours and never complain about your aches and pains. She will be truly missed. Forever in our hearts. At her request no service will be held.

