Obituary

Elizabeth Ann was born in Luke, Maryland on July 25th, 1932 to Italian immigrant parents, Antonio and Pasqualina Conto. Raised in Washington, D.C. she attended St. Aloysius School along with her older brother, Joe and her younger brother, Pete. Her family life was centered around Holy Rosary Catholic Church where her mother made pizza to sell at Friday night Bingo. Her life's work was dedicated service to her family and the church. At 17, Elizabeth wed the love of her life, a handsome sailor named Lawrence Zane Fleshman. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2017. Together they had six children, all born in the D.C. area and Elizabeth was a loving mother and homemaker. At this time of her life, her time was spent volunteering at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and School. A job relocation for Lawrence took the family to a new home on Prospect Road in San Jose, California. Elizabeth's new life included altar duty, being a catechist of primarily 4th graders and serving as Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Ascension on Prospect Road, Saratoga. In 2003, Elizabeth and Lawrence moved to Sun City retirement community in Lincoln, CA and lived out their senior years at Oakmont of Roseville Senior Living where they were assisted by a dedicated and loving staff. Elizabeth was known as Liz, Mom, Aunt Lizzie, and once she became a grandmother, Noni. A woman of diverse interests, Liz loved the San Francisco Giants, adored Buster Posey, stayed up late to watch Jimmy Fallon and prayed the rosary daily. She manifested love and a hug from her always let you know that everything you are mind, body and soul was perfect and loved beyond measure. Elizabeth is survived by her children (and their spouses) Kathy Hendrickson (Steve), Larry Fleshman (Mary), Judy Samudovsky (Joe), Antoinette Egan (Tim), and Maria Fernandez (Chris). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren who loved their Noni: Stacey Newton, Tripp Fleshman, Christine Hendrickson, Elisabeth Annicella, Brian Fleshman, Lisa Bower, Joseph and Vincent Samudovsky, Patricia Fernandez, Anna Linde, Elizabeth Ann Egan, Anthony Fernandez and John Egan. Noni adored her nine great grandchildren: Penelope and Juliette Fleshman, Zane and Charlotte Fleshman, Ace and Kitty Newton, Luca Annicella, Johnny Wahlgren and Brooks Bower. Aunt Lizzie loved her precious nephews: Pete, Mike, Frank, Mark and Tony Conto. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Lawrence, her daughter Patricia Fleshman and her brothers Pete and Joe Conto. A gathering to pray the Rosary will be held at 6:30 on Wednesday evening, July 31st at Chapel of the Valley, 97 Vernon Street, Roseville, California. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday morning, August 1st at 10:30 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 633 Vine Street, Roseville, CA. A reception lunch will follow at noon at the Granite Bay Country Club, 9600 Golf Club Drive, Granite Bay, CA 95746.

