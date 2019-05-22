Born October 3, 1919 in Leo, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on May 17, 2019, five months prior to her one hundredth birthday. Elizabeth Bernice is survived by her two sons Joseph, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA and Lafayette Kenneth of Washington, D.C., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, six brothers & husband with whom she was married to for 63 years. Visitation will be at Morgan Jones, 4200 Broadway on Thursday, May 23rd from 4-7pm. Visitation on Friday, May 24th from 10-11am followed by "A Celebration of her Spirit" at 11am, both at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Internment at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019